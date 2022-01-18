Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] Is Currently 0.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [NASDAQ: CCEP] price surged by 0.02 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Annual Financial Report.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC FILES INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM 20-F.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (“CCEP”) (NYSE:CCEP) (LSE:CCEP) announces that, on 12 March 2021, it filed its 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual and includes CCEP’s audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2020 were released on 11 February 2021.

A sum of 655081 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares reached a high of $59.76 and dropped to a low of $58.75 until finishing in the latest session at $59.66.

The one-year CCEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.82. The average equity rating for CCEP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCEP shares is $68.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $49 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCEP shares from 55 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

CCEP Stock Performance Analysis:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, CCEP shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.75, while it was recorded at 58.86 for the last single week of trading, and 57.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for CCEP is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.29. Additionally, CCEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] managed to generate an average of $23,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CCEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC go to 31.35%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,000 million, or 32.50% of CCEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,986,513, which is approximately 1.358% of the company’s market cap and around 55.86% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 11,691,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.51 million in CCEP stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $676.68 million in CCEP stock with ownership of nearly 10.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [NASDAQ:CCEP] by around 13,835,653 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 11,413,732 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 108,840,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,090,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCEP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,634,686 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,963,894 shares during the same period.