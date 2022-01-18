CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] is -23.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ: CNEY] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.21 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2021 that CN Energy Expands into Multi-Billion Dollar Water Purification Market.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (the “Company”), a China-based manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon and a producer of biomass electricity, today announced plans to expand into the multi-billion dollar water purification market. The global water purification market is projected to grow from $29.12 billion in 2021 to $47.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. (Source: Fortune Business Insights).

As part of the Company’s business strategy, it has established a new subsidiary to focus on this new market opportunity in order to participate in this expanding market. The new subsidiary, Zhejiang CN Energy New Material Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang CN Energy”), is located in the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Lishui City, Zhejiang Province. Construction is underway on facilities for manufacturing, R&D, sales and marketing, and corporate operations.

CN Energy Group. Inc. represents 11.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.89 million with the latest information. CNEY stock price has been found in the range of $2.12 to $2.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 836.43K shares, CNEY reached a trading volume of 647125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group. Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for CNEY stock

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.54% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.15 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +26.92. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNEY is now 9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.64. Additionally, CNEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] managed to generate an average of $14,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.CN Energy Group. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CNEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 14,993, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.21% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in CNEY stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in CNEY stock with ownership of nearly 16.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ:CNEY] by around 29,211 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 16,006 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,079 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,001 shares during the same period.