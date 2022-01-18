China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] is -17.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SXTC] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on January 14, 2022 that China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“SXTC” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SXTC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”), today announced that it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering its ordinary shares and prefunded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The base offering is expected to be up to approximately $3.4 million, and the underwriter will receive an overallotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares and/or pre-funded warrants sold for 45 days following the closing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A sum of 23356808 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 568.12K shares. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7899 and dropped to a low of $0.4664 until finishing in the latest session at $0.54.

Guru’s Opinion on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

SXTC Stock Performance Analysis:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, SXTC shares dropped by -16.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6862, while it was recorded at 0.5294 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1135 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.18 and a Gross Margin at +59.43. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.52.

Return on Total Capital for SXTC is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, SXTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] managed to generate an average of -$28,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of SXTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXTC stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 83,890, which is approximately 7.688% of the company’s market cap and around 20.39% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 37,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in SXTC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in SXTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SXTC] by around 58,994 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,547 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 104,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXTC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,005 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 625 shares during the same period.