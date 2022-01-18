Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is 10.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $160.63 during the day while it closed the day at $160.56. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2022, through the company’s Investor Relations homepage.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock has also gained 3.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COF stock has declined by -4.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.91% and gained 10.66% year-on date.

The market cap for COF stock reached $68.68 billion, with 438.80 million shares outstanding and 416.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3615610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $186.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $170 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $214, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 191 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.44.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.13, while it was recorded at 159.28 for the last single week of trading, and 156.28 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.90%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,360 million, or 92.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,505,794, which is approximately -0.641% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 34,406,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.52 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.5 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 18,134,208 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 31,308,573 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 332,720,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,162,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,572 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,395,099 shares during the same period.