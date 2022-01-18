Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Revenue clocked in at $1.46 billion, down -26.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] loss -4.26% or -0.29 points to close at $6.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2684106 shares. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Cano Health Announces Repricing of Term Loan.

Company completes opportunistic repricing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cano Health, LLC (“Cano Health”), completed a repricing of its approximately $644.4 million senior secured Term Loan B maturing November 23, 2027 (the “Term Loan”).

It opened the trading session at $6.71, the shares rose to $6.86 and dropped to $6.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded -37.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 2684106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.23. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.87 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $975 million, or 85.00% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 35,919,589, which is approximately -0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,064,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.54 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $72.16 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 38,320,080 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 29,805,181 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 81,593,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,718,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,700,845 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 11,363,936 shares during the same period.