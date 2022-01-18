C3.ai Inc. [AI] Is Currently -0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.65 during the day while it closed the day at $27.98. The company report on January 4, 2022 that C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The C3 AI virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties can watch the live webcast of the presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

C3.ai Inc. stock has also loss -6.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -38.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.36% and lost -10.46% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $2.97 billion, with 103.75 million shares outstanding and 81.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 2777854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $55.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.93, while it was recorded at 29.29 for the last single week of trading, and 49.96 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,416 million, or 51.40% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,206,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.66 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $127.6 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 14,348,401 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 5,655,843 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 30,588,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,592,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,263,525 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,806,673 shares during the same period.