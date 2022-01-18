Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] gain 12.32% so far this year. What now?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.58%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 11, 2022. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and financial supplement on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone as a participant, please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1956308.

Over the last 12 months, BHF stock rose by 37.97%. The one-year Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.52. The average equity rating for BHF stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 billion, with 82.70 million shares outstanding and 79.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 574.46K shares, BHF stock reached a trading volume of 653840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHF shares is $56.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHF stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BHF shares from 35 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brighthouse Financial Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49.

BHF Stock Performance Analysis:

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, BHF shares gained by 14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.60, while it was recorded at 57.01 for the last single week of trading, and 48.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brighthouse Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.48.

Return on Total Capital for BHF is now -5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.06. Additionally, BHF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] managed to generate an average of -$757,857 per employee.

BHF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. go to 35.70%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,777 million, or 84.30% of BHF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 9,529,394, which is approximately -0.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,017,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.44 million in BHF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $450.81 million in BHF stock with ownership of nearly -1.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF] by around 2,982,943 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 4,956,052 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 56,983,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,922,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHF stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 804,401 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 439,262 shares during the same period.