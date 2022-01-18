BofA Securities lifts Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.48 during the day while it closed the day at $17.09. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Mister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s leading car wash brand, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present virtually at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.mistercarwash.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the event.

Mister Car Wash Inc. stock has also loss -5.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCW stock has declined by -1.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.64% and lost -6.15% year-on date.

The market cap for MCW stock reached $5.17 billion, with 264.27 million shares outstanding and 77.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 964.00K shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 666729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 54.10%.

There are presently around $4,845 million, or 97.40% of MCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 215,161,098, which is approximately -6.362% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, holding 9,269,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.41 million in MCW stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $112.5 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 19.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 24,817,260 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 23,228,441 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 235,442,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,488,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,509,433 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,554,066 shares during the same period.