BofA Securities lifts FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FTCI] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -15.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3037062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FTC Solar Inc. stands at 8.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.27%.

The market cap for FTCI stock reached $516.69 million, with 94.60 million shares outstanding and 20.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 989.40K shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 3037062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for FTC Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FTCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has FTCI stock performed recently?

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.67. With this latest performance, FTCI shares dropped by -35.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.55% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.03 and a Gross Margin at +1.94. FTC Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for FTCI is now -365.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -397.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, FTCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] managed to generate an average of -$89,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.56.FTC Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]

There are presently around $96 million, or 23.10% of FTCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,549,570, which is approximately -0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,912,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.94 million in FTCI stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, currently with $9.75 million in FTCI stock with ownership of nearly -46.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTC Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FTCI] by around 3,193,889 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 6,710,574 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,836,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,740,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,177 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,337 shares during the same period.