BioNTech SE [BNTX] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $294

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] loss -3.44% or -6.99 points to close at $196.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2845005 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that BioNTech and InstaDeep Developed and Successfully Tested Early Warning System to Detect Potential High-Risk SARS-CoV-2 Variants.

Early Warning System combines Spike protein structural modeling with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and monitor high-risk SARS-CoV-2 variants, identifying >90% of WHO-designated variants on average two months prior to officially receiving the designation .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Study introduces a new method of combining publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequence information with predictive analytics to effectively detect and monitor potential high-risk variants which could help increase preparedness against future variants of concern.

It opened the trading session at $195.56, the shares rose to $206.24 and dropped to $194.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNTX points out that the company has recorded -19.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -117.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, BNTX reached to a volume of 2845005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $320.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 17.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for BNTX stock

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, BNTX shares dropped by -31.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.50, while it was recorded at 213.13 for the last single week of trading, and 258.98 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioNTech SE [BNTX]

There are presently around $7,181 million, or 17.20% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,345,313, which is approximately -1.313% of the company’s market cap and around 66.88% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,283,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.54 million in BNTX stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $798.42 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 1473.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 8,151,950 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,375,037 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 22,113,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,640,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,124,904 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,564 shares during the same period.