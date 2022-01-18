Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] stock Upgrade by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $31

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] price surged by 5.12 percent to reach at $0.96.

A sum of 2697641 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.51M shares. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $19.77 and dropped to a low of $18.36 until finishing in the latest session at $19.71.

The one-year AUPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.55. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $31.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUPH shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 19.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -28.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$349,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $897 million, or 39.80% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,336,062, which is approximately 9.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,702,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.1 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $101.95 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 11,981,086 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 16,989,514 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 16,536,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,507,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,467,648 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 11,170,776 shares during the same period.