AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Is Currently 6.22 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] price surged by 6.22 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on January 4, 2022 that AeroCentury Corp.’s Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., its metaverse “alSpace” Starts Player’s Registration for Test-Play with FREE alBot Tester.

AeroCentury Corp. (“AeroCentury” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp. (“MEGA”)’s metaverse “alSpace” will starts to take player’s registration in the first week of January 2022, for test-play during the test-play period which will last for 7 days for its first mini game “Mano”. Additional mini games will be launched in alSapce. To register for test-play, visit: www.alSpace.com.

After successful registration, players can get one free testing version of alBot (“alBot Tester”). alBot is a small intelligent robot and is the player’s avatar in alSapce which player can use to play in all the mini games within alSpace. A player needs three alBot Testers to test-play during the test-play period, however with one alBot Tester, a player can access alSpace to learn more about the game and how to play the game. Starting the second registration day, a registered test player may access alSpace to obtain additional free alBot Testers during 12:00-15:00pm (PST) and 18:00-21:00(PST) of the test-play period. Up to a maximum of 2,000 free alBot Testers will be given out during each time slot. There is no limit how many times a player can access to obtain alBot Tester, however a player can only obtain one alBot Tester at each time slot.

A sum of 2536458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 724.96K shares. AeroCentury Corp. shares reached a high of $10.25 and dropped to a low of $7.59 until finishing in the latest session at $9.91.

Guru’s Opinion on AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

ACY Stock Performance Analysis:

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 351.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 511.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AeroCentury Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.31 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -263.63.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,497.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.77. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$4,693,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.30% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 117,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.60% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 66,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in ACY stocks shares; and HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP, currently with $0.5 million in ACY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 55,295 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 148,665 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 86,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,295 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 90,850 shares during the same period.