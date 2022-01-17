Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] fell -4.31% so far this year. What now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Enters Poland with Upscale Hotel in the Heart of the Historic City of Wroclaw.

Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continues to expand its global footprint with its entry into Poland with the 205-room upscale Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town. Managed by Mogotel Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in the Baltics, the property is expected to open early next month and will be located in the heart of Wroclaw’s city center.

A sum of 681438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 752.17K shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $86.56 and dropped to a low of $84.4738 until finishing in the latest session at $85.79.

The one-year WH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.64. The average equity rating for WH stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $94.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on WH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WH Stock Performance Analysis:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.82, while it was recorded at 86.61 for the last single week of trading, and 77.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.00 and a Gross Margin at +24.92. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.15.

Return on Total Capital for WH is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.55. Additionally, WH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] managed to generate an average of -$14,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,570 million, or 96.30% of WH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 10,467,065, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,549,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $733.47 million in WH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $662.23 million in WH stock with ownership of nearly -10.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH] by around 6,048,484 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 6,547,989 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 75,640,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,236,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,367,145 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,235 shares during the same period.