why Titan International Inc. [TWI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Titan International Inc. [NYSE: TWI] closed the trading session at $11.09 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.62, while the highest price level was $11.11. The company report on January 12, 2022 that TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. U.S. TIRE FACILITIES IN BRYAN (Ohio), FREEPORT (Illinois) and DES MOINES (Iowa) RATIFY NEW THREE-YEAR CONTRACTS.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan”) announced today that Titan employees represented by the United Steelworkers (“USW”) have voted to ratify new three-year contracts applicable to Titan’s operations located in Bryan, OH (Local 890), and Freeport, IL (Local 745) and Des Moines, IA (Local 164). The three approved contracts cover approximately 800 USW-represented workers.

“We look forward to moving ahead under these contracts and appreciate working with the leadership of all our unions to finalize a package that is good for all involved,” stated Paul Reitz, Titan’s President and CEO. “Titan’s success in providing our customers with market leading products is based on the strength of our One Titan team, especially the tremendous people in our plants that build them. We want to thank each and every one of our employees for their continued hard work and dedication. I am confident that the approved three-year contracts position Titan for growth and allow us to continue to attract and retain top-notch employees which will solidify our position as a global market leader into the future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.19 percent and weekly performance of 0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 387.11K shares, TWI reached to a volume of 690123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Titan International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan International Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Titan International Inc. [TWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, TWI shares gained by 35.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Titan International Inc. [TWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan International Inc. [TWI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Titan International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.80.

Return on Total Capital for TWI is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.33. Additionally, TWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] managed to generate an average of -$8,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Titan International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan International Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $512 million, or 74.70% of TWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,082,627, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 5.95% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,005,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.78 million in TWI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $43.13 million in TWI stock with ownership of nearly -3.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Titan International Inc. [NYSE:TWI] by around 2,642,684 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 2,620,726 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 40,875,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,139,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,226 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 466,896 shares during the same period.