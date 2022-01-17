why Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $196.12

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.52%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-200-6205, or for international callers 1-929-526-1599, and entering the access code 199002. A replay will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 18, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, or for international callers +44-204-525-0658. The passcode for the replay is 675337. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 1, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SI stock rose by 103.04%. The one-year Silvergate Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.56. The average equity rating for SI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.07 billion, with 26.52 million shares outstanding and 25.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SI stock reached a trading volume of 768782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $196.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 11.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 130.88.

SI Stock Performance Analysis:

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.80, while it was recorded at 133.23 for the last single week of trading, and 130.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silvergate Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.53. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] managed to generate an average of $120,546 per employee.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,926 million, or 75.90% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,825,560, which is approximately 3.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,693,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.97 million in SI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.66 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 11.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 3,940,032 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 2,403,289 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 14,834,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,178,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,088 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 600,547 shares during the same period.