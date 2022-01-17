why Redwire Corporation [RDW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.85%. The company report on December 31, 2021 that UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Redwire Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Redwire Corporation (“Redwire” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RDW) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 15, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, RDW stock dropped by -41.55%. The one-year Redwire Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.33. The average equity rating for RDW stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $335.28 million, with 20.47 million shares outstanding and 13.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, RDW stock reached a trading volume of 701059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

RDW Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwire Corporation [RDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, RDW shares dropped by -22.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.95 for Redwire Corporation [RDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Redwire Corporation Fundamentals:

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Redwire Corporation [RDW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 25.30% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: CRESCENT PARK MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,552,050, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROAD BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.88 million in RDW stocks shares; and KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $2.98 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 5,323,725 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,868,351 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,294,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,897,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,865,636 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,327,066 shares during the same period.