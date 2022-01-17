why Five Below Inc. [FIVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $233.20

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -1.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $173.31. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Holiday Sales Results for Quarter-To-Date Through January 1, 2022.

Net Sales Increased 20.6%; Comparable Sales Increased 7.7%.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) (“Five Below” or the “Company”) today announced net sales results for the quarter-to-date period from October 31, 2021 through January 1, 2022 (“Holiday Period”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 712071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Five Below Inc. stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for FIVE stock reached $9.89 billion, with 56.02 million shares outstanding and 54.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 605.92K shares, FIVE reached a trading volume of 712071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five Below Inc. [FIVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $233.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FIVE stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FIVE shares from 230 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 93.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIVE stock performed recently?

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, FIVE shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.01, while it was recorded at 178.18 for the last single week of trading, and 195.20 for the last 200 days.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +29.71. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.29.

Return on Total Capital for FIVE is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.90. Additionally, FIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] managed to generate an average of $6,493 per employee.Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 39.47%.

Insider trade positions for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

There are presently around $9,491 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,090,907, which is approximately -0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,661,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.83 million in FIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $716.6 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 4.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 5,324,853 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 4,917,237 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 44,519,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,761,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,064 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,946,611 shares during the same period.