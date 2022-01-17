why Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [NYSE: FATH] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.9499 during the day while it closed the day at $7.89. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that Ryan Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Frost, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:15 am Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Fathom’s website at https://investors.fathommfg.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the live broadcast. The event will also be archived on Fathom’s IR website.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stock has also gained 39.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FATH stock has declined by -20.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.22% and lost -0.38% year-on date.

The market cap for FATH stock reached $941.83 million, with 43.12 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.08K shares, FATH reached a trading volume of 687607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FATH stock trade performance evaluation

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.65. With this latest performance, FATH shares dropped by -20.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.22% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $230 million, or 34.10% of FATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATH stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,569,088, which is approximately 1485.221% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,846,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.57 million in FATH stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.12 million in FATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [NYSE:FATH] by around 14,305,923 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,864,943 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 12,041,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,212,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,134,727 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,065 shares during the same period.