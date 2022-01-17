why Denny’s Corporation [DENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.86

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] closed the trading session at $15.85 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.60, while the highest price level was $16.14. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Denny’s Corporation To Expand Market Share Through Partnership With REEF.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will partner with REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, to provide new delivery options from virtual kitchens in metropolitan trade areas. The Company is actively coordinating with REEF on the launch of initial test market locations which will be a matter of a future announcement.

“As the first family dining brand to partner with REEF, we are excited to see how Denny’s can serve more guests through REEF’s convenient and scalable delivery solutions,” said Denny’s Chief Executive Officer John Miller. “We have successfully extended the reach of the Denny’s brand through online and delivery channels using our existing network of restaurants, and we look forward to reaching even more guests with REEF, particularly in key under-penetrated metropolitan markets with high consumer demand for delivery.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.94 percent and weekly performance of -0.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 629.78K shares, DENN reached to a volume of 709754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denny’s Corporation [DENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DENN shares is $18.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Denny’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Denny’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denny’s Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DENN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DENN stock trade performance evaluation

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, DENN shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Denny’s Corporation [DENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denny’s Corporation [DENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +22.01. Denny’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for DENN is now 3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.05. Additionally, DENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denny’s Corporation [DENN] managed to generate an average of -$1,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Denny’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denny’s Corporation go to 9.00%.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $888 million, or 89.70% of DENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DENN stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 8,064,510, which is approximately 0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 6,544,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.73 million in DENN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $77.2 million in DENN stock with ownership of nearly 69.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denny’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN] by around 5,337,896 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 4,205,574 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,454,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,998,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DENN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,097,636 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 967,608 shares during the same period.