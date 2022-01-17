why Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.75

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] closed the trading session at $2.40 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.30, while the highest price level was $2.4877. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Host Its Virtual Investor Conference on January 18, 2022.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced that the Company will host its virtual investor conference on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00am Beijing time/ Monday, 8:00pm on January 17, 2022 EST.

The call will include presentations and FAQs led by Steven Li, Cloopen’s Chief Financial Officer to discuss the Company’s latest business developments, market opportunity and future growth plan. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in live Q&A with the management team.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.24 percent and weekly performance of -2.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, RAAS reached to a volume of 737328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAAS shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

RAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, RAAS shares dropped by -23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.07% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAAS is now -72.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.18. Additionally, RAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] managed to generate an average of -$59,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cloopen Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE:RAAS] by around 1,042,907 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,674,749 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,124,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,842,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAAS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,204 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,085,487 shares during the same period.