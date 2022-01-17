why Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.25

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] price surged by 0.42 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to discuss the results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A sum of 826051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.03M shares. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $16.79 and dropped to a low of $16.455 until finishing in the latest session at $16.79.

The one-year APLE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.78. The average equity rating for APLE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.60.

APLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.91 and a Gross Margin at -13.03. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.78.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now -2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.59. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of -$2,624,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,052 million, or 82.80% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,391,176, which is approximately 1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,933,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.68 million in APLE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $150.47 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 2.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 18,828,951 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 15,570,066 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 147,383,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,782,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,534,857 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 894,086 shares during the same period.