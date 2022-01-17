why AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.00

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] slipped around -1.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.49 at the close of the session, down -6.01%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that ADAPTHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating AdaptHealth Corp. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against AdaptHealth on July 29, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AdaptHealth have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock is now -16.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AHCO Stock saw the intraday high of $21.71 and lowest of $20.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.58, which means current price is +1.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 877.03K shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 734340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 161.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AHCO stock performed recently?

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.62, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 25.18 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +14.39. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 12.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.64. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$34,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 46.50%.

Insider trade positions for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $1,450 million, or 61.30% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 8,103,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.05 million in AHCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $143.33 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 10,824,936 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,580,844 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,361,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,766,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,059,533 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 930,796 shares during the same period.