Wells Fargo lifts East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 0.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.49. The company report on January 5, 2022 that East West Bancorp Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 718641 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of East West Bancorp Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for EWBC stock reached $12.73 billion, with 141.88 million shares outstanding and 140.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 738.11K shares, EWBC reached a trading volume of 718641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWBC shares is $101.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for East West Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for East West Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on EWBC stock. On June 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EWBC shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for East West Bancorp Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EWBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 59.57.

How has EWBC stock performed recently?

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, EWBC shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.55 for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.97, while it was recorded at 89.04 for the last single week of trading, and 76.38 for the last 200 days.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.36. East West Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.18.

Return on Total Capital for EWBC is now 10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.31. Additionally, EWBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] managed to generate an average of $177,437 per employee.

Earnings analysis for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EWBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for East West Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

There are presently around $11,417 million, or 90.90% of EWBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EWBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,513,919, which is approximately -0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 12,179,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in EWBC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in EWBC stock with ownership of nearly 0.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in East West Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC] by around 7,253,648 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 6,214,707 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 112,694,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,163,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EWBC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,355,727 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 360,183 shares during the same period.