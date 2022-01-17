Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD] Is Currently 1.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Washington Federal Inc. [NASDAQ: WAFD] closed the trading session at $37.50 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.34, while the highest price level was $37.52. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.71.

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, N.A. (“WaFd Bank”), today announced quarterly earnings of $50,281,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 29% from $38,951,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. After the effect of dividends on preferred stock, net income available for common shareholders was $0.71 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a $0.20 or 39% increase in fully diluted earnings per common share. Return on common shareholders’ equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 10.12% compared to 7.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Return on assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.02% compared to 0.83% for the same quarter in the prior year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, “The first fiscal quarter of 2022 was a great start to the year. Net loan growth was robust, increasing $759 million or 5.5% for the quarter. Credit quality remained strong, with yet another quarter of net recoveries and our allowance for credit losses stands at $201 million. Deposit growth continued, with total customer deposits increasing by $360 million and checking accounts now making up 44% of deposits. Solid growth in our fundamental business has resulted in an 11.30% increase in net interest income over the same quarter last year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.34 percent and weekly performance of 4.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 353.27K shares, WAFD reached to a volume of 699455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAFD shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAFD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Washington Federal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2016, representing the official price target for Washington Federal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WAFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Federal Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.80.

WAFD stock trade performance evaluation

Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, WAFD shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.75 for Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.27, while it was recorded at 36.60 for the last single week of trading, and 33.35 for the last 200 days.

Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.04. Washington Federal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.55.

Return on Total Capital for WAFD is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.90. Additionally, WAFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Federal Inc. go to 7.00%.

Washington Federal Inc. [WAFD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,973 million, or 84.60% of WAFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAFD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,966,603, which is approximately -15.253% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,030,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.65 million in WAFD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $206.47 million in WAFD stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Federal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Federal Inc. [NASDAQ:WAFD] by around 2,926,380 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 6,653,671 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 43,025,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,605,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAFD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,471,333 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 199,653 shares during the same period.