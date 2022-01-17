Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. What else is Wall St. saying

ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] price plunged by -9.10 percent to reach at -$16.71. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Shockwave Medical Provides Quarterly Earnings Release Dates for 2022.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases after the market closes and hold conference calls at the times indicated on the following dates:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings – Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)First Quarter 2022 Earnings – Monday, May 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)Second Quarter 2022 Earnings – Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)Third Quarter 2022 Earnings – Monday, November 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

A sum of 698608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 354.38K shares. ShockWave Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $182.305 and dropped to a low of $164.51 until finishing in the latest session at $166.98.

The one-year SWAV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.67. The average equity rating for SWAV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWAV shares is $248.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for ShockWave Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $200, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SWAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShockWave Medical Inc. is set at 11.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71.

SWAV Stock Performance Analysis:

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, SWAV shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.14, while it was recorded at 180.47 for the last single week of trading, and 185.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShockWave Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.86 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.92.

Return on Total Capital for SWAV is now -28.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.07. Additionally, SWAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] managed to generate an average of -$146,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ShockWave Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,373 million, or 96.10% of SWAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWAV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,844,608, which is approximately -0.321% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,219,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $537.67 million in SWAV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $533.03 million in SWAV stock with ownership of nearly 7.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:SWAV] by around 2,006,706 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 1,890,444 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 28,280,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,177,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWAV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 279,872 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 135,208 shares during the same period.