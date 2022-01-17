Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: ICLR] plunged by -$8.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $275.65 during the day while it closed the day at $266.39. The company report on January 12, 2022 that ICON Issues Financial Guidance for Full Year 2022.

Highlights.

Full Year 2022 Revenue guidance in the range of $7,770 – $8,050 million, representing growth of 43 – 46% over Full Year 2021 Revenue guidance.

ICON Public Limited Company stock has also loss -5.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICLR stock has declined by -3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.08% and lost -13.98% year-on date.

The market cap for ICLR stock reached $22.36 billion, with 80.77 million shares outstanding and 80.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.38K shares, ICLR reached a trading volume of 735755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLR shares is $316.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ICON Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ICON Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ICLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICON Public Limited Company is set at 11.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICLR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ICLR stock trade performance evaluation

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, ICLR shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.12, while it was recorded at 280.47 for the last single week of trading, and 248.43 for the last 200 days.

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.86 and a Gross Margin at +26.86. ICON Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.88.

Return on Total Capital for ICLR is now 18.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.44. Additionally, ICLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] managed to generate an average of $21,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ICON Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON Public Limited Company go to 26.04%.

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,425 million, or 96.10% of ICLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICLR stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 7,461,705, which is approximately 0.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,160,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in ICLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.34 billion in ICLR stock with ownership of nearly 7.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICON Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:ICLR] by around 13,387,946 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 24,577,702 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 34,952,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,917,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,044,479 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 9,781,447 shares during the same period.