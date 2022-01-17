Wall Street Analyst Upgrade First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FMBI] closed the trading session at $22.55 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.89, while the highest price level was $22.60. The company report on January 5, 2022 that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that it will distribute its 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings release on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, before the market opens, by GlobeNewswire distribution. The earnings release also will be available on First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. Due to the pending merger between First Midwest and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), First Midwest will not host an earnings conference call this quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 538.27K shares, FMBI reached to a volume of 690337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMBI shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $20.40 to $22.67. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMBI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59.

FMBI stock trade performance evaluation

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, FMBI shares gained by 17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.61, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.73. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.49.

Return on Total Capital for FMBI is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.93. Additionally, FMBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] managed to generate an average of $51,550 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. go to 7.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,088 million, or 83.50% of FMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,781,773, which is approximately -0.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,761,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.77 million in FMBI stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $244.21 million in FMBI stock with ownership of nearly 7.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:FMBI] by around 7,114,998 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,858,618 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 78,630,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,604,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMBI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,004,486 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,315 shares during the same period.