Wall Street Analyst Resumed Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE: SUI] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -0.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $197.85. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter operating results on Monday, February 21, 2022, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 683097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sun Communities Inc. stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for SUI stock reached $23.09 billion, with 115.14 million shares outstanding and 114.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 643.30K shares, SUI reached a trading volume of 683097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUI shares is $228.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sun Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on SUI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Communities Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has SUI stock performed recently?

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, SUI shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.74, while it was recorded at 196.92 for the last single week of trading, and 186.22 for the last 200 days.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Sun Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.36.

Return on Total Capital for SUI is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.60. Additionally, SUI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] managed to generate an average of $26,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Communities Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]

There are presently around $21,376 million, or 95.90% of SUI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,056,841, which is approximately 3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,685,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in SUI stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.12 billion in SUI stock with ownership of nearly -37.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE:SUI] by around 6,290,824 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 8,316,330 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 93,433,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,040,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 671,388 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 731,627 shares during the same period.