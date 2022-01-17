Wall Street Analyst Resumed Bunge Limited [BG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $98.71 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast live at www.bunge.com.

Bunge Limited stock is now 5.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BG Stock saw the intraday high of $99.4755 and lowest of $97.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.93, which means current price is +6.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 933.48K shares, BG reached a trading volume of 727947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bunge Limited [BG]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bunge Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Bunge Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BG stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BG shares from 39 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.38.

How has BG stock performed recently?

Bunge Limited [BG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, BG shares gained by 12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.76, while it was recorded at 97.99 for the last single week of trading, and 84.28 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Limited [BG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bunge Limited [BG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. Bunge Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.79.

Return on Total Capital for BG is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bunge Limited [BG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.53. Additionally, BG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bunge Limited [BG] managed to generate an average of $50,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.97.Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Bunge Limited [BG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Bunge Limited [BG]

There are presently around $11,682 million, or 87.80% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 16,093,745, which is approximately 18.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,253,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in BG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in BG stock with ownership of nearly -1.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bunge Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Bunge Limited [NYSE:BG] by around 12,581,617 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 10,664,687 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 95,102,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,348,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,896 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,968,035 shares during the same period.