Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ODT] closed the trading session at $1.12 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.11, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Odonate Announces Expected Delisting of Its Stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) today announced that on January 6, 2022 it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying Odonate that Nasdaq believes that Odonate is a “public shell” pursuant to Listing Rule 5101, and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted. Odonate will not appeal this determination. Therefore, Odonate expects the trading of its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market to be suspended at the opening of business on January 18, 2022, and that Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove Odonate’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Additionally, Odonate intends to file with the SEC a Form 15 requesting the suspension of the Company’s reporting obligations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 877.97K shares, ODT reached to a volume of 668328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, ODT shares dropped by -24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8198, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9478 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ODT is now -83.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.91. Additionally, ODT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] managed to generate an average of -$825,817 per employee.Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

There are presently around $37 million, or 65.80% of ODT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,514,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,607,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.28 million in ODT stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $4.17 million in ODT stock with ownership of nearly 348.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ODT] by around 3,589,366 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,570,397 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,466,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,626,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,440 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 939,538 shares during the same period.