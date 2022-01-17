Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] Is Currently -7.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE: RBOT] loss -7.07% or -0.54 points to close at $7.10 with a heavy trading volume of 674446 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Vicarious Surgical Receives Three Built In Boston’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards.

Vicarious Surgical is proud to announce it has been honored with three awards from Built In’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Vicarious Surgical earned a place in the following three categories in Boston: Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work for, and Best Paying Companies. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. as well as remote-first companies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Our employees are our greatest assets and providing them with the culture and benefits worthy of the tremendous work they do every day is of the outmost importance,” said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. “We are honored to be recognized by Built In Boston, as a Best Place to Work in three categories and are sincerely dedicated to our employees’ success as our company continues to grow.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.30, the shares rose to $7.52 and dropped to $6.8876, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RBOT points out that the company has recorded -28.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 461.82K shares, RBOT reached to a volume of 674446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBOT shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RBOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicarious Surgical Inc. is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for RBOT stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.11. With this latest performance, RBOT shares dropped by -34.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.48 for Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 61.50 and a Current Ratio set at 61.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]

There are presently around $189 million, or 32.30% of RBOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBOT stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 20,956,122, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 2,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.46 million in RBOT stocks shares; and COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.89 million in RBOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vicarious Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE:RBOT] by around 26,347,132 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 28,005,681 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 27,759,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,592,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBOT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,209,543 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 26,470,969 shares during the same period.