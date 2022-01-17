Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] fell -7.35% so far this year. What now?

Vail Resorts Inc. [NYSE: MTN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.40%. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended January 2, 2022.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported certain ski season metrics for the period from the beginning of the ski season through January 2, 2022, compared to each of the two prior year periods through January 3, 2021 and January 5, 2020, respectively. Given the significant impacts of COVID-19 in the prior year period, the Company is also providing metrics relative to the comparable fiscal year 2020 season-to-date period. The reported ski season metrics are for our North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, and exclude the results of our recently acquired Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain resorts (together, the “Seven Springs” acquisition) and our Australian ski areas in all periods. The data mentioned in this release is interim period data and is subject to fiscal quarter end review and adjustments.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Season-to-date total skier visits were down 1.7% compared to the prior year season-to-date period and down 18.3% compared to the fiscal year 2020 season-to-date period.

Over the last 12 months, MTN stock rose by 9.08%. The one-year Vail Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.92. The average equity rating for MTN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.03 billion, with 40.45 million shares outstanding and 39.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.16K shares, MTN stock reached a trading volume of 693167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTN shares is $352.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vail Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Vail Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $290, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vail Resorts Inc. is set at 11.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MTN Stock Performance Analysis:

Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, MTN shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 331.97, while it was recorded at 300.55 for the last single week of trading, and 322.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vail Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +30.29. Vail Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.69.

Return on Total Capital for MTN is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.87. Additionally, MTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] managed to generate an average of $2,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Vail Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MTN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vail Resorts Inc. go to 63.98%.

Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,720 million, or 97.50% of MTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,822,708, which is approximately 0.908% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 4,405,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in MTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in MTN stock with ownership of nearly -1.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vail Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Vail Resorts Inc. [NYSE:MTN] by around 3,192,392 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 2,543,586 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 32,841,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,577,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 976,954 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 316,824 shares during the same period.