Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.22. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Tronox Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance.

The highest level of recognition awarded, reserved for the top 1% of companies.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) (“Tronox” or the “Company”), has received a Platinum Rating by EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainability efforts. The Platinum Rating puts Tronox in the top one percent of companies evaluated and represents a significant improvement over its Silver Rating in 2019 and 2020. The step change in Tronox’s 2021 EcoVadis rating reflects how deeply embedded sustainability and corporate social responsibility have become in its business practices and the advancements Tronox has made in its public disclosure on these topics.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 824288 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tronox Holdings plc stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for TROX stock reached $3.89 billion, with 153.76 million shares outstanding and 113.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 824288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has TROX stock performed recently?

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, TROX shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 24.95 for the last single week of trading, and 22.28 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.30. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.05.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.29. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $149,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $2,610 million, or 69.00% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,193,151, which is approximately -2.941% of the company’s market cap and around 26.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,147,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.15 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $195.91 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly -3.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 14,195,603 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 12,949,795 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 76,338,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,483,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,321,784 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,537 shares during the same period.