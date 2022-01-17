Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Travel + Leisure Co. [NYSE: TNL] loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $56.32 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Travel + Leisure Co. Named to Newsweek List of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Second Consecutive Year.

Latest honor highlights a month of recognition for company’s social responsibility efforts.

The inclusion of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) on the 2022 Newsweek list of America’s Most Responsible Companies crowns a month of recognition from national organizations highlighting the company’s social responsibility initiatives.

Travel + Leisure Co. represents 86.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.89 billion with the latest information. TNL stock price has been found in the range of $55.04 to $56.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 664.12K shares, TNL reached a trading volume of 718682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNL shares is $72.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Travel + Leisure Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travel + Leisure Co. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for TNL stock

Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, TNL shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.85, while it was recorded at 56.65 for the last single week of trading, and 57.11 for the last 200 days.

Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.60. Travel + Leisure Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.73.

Return on Total Capital for TNL is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Additionally, TNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] managed to generate an average of -$16,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Travel + Leisure Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Travel + Leisure Co. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]

There are presently around $4,275 million, or 92.50% of TNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,629,039, which is approximately 0.068% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,387,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.06 million in TNL stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $335.3 million in TNL stock with ownership of nearly -15.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travel + Leisure Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Travel + Leisure Co. [NYSE:TNL] by around 10,265,639 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 10,527,829 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 55,117,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,910,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,734,917 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,922 shares during the same period.