The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is 0.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ: MIDD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.04%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Middleby Completes Kamado Joe and Masterbuilt Acquisition, Announces Addition of Char-Griller.

Middleby Residential Grows to More Than $1b in Revenues with Recent Outdoor Brand Additions.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) has finalized the previously announced acquisition of Masterbuilt Holdings, LLC and their residential outdoor brands Kamado Joe and Masterbuilt. Middleby also has completed the acquisition of Char-Griller, a leader in residential outdoor charcoal and gas cooking products based in Atlanta. Char-Griller has revenues of approximately $150 million in 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MIDD stock rose by 47.26%. The one-year The Middleby Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.97. The average equity rating for MIDD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.93 billion, with 55.23 million shares outstanding and 55.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 364.89K shares, MIDD stock reached a trading volume of 699624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIDD shares is $219.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Middleby Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Middleby Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Middleby Corporation is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIDD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MIDD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, MIDD shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.86, while it was recorded at 195.25 for the last single week of trading, and 178.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Middleby Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. The Middleby Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.25.

Return on Total Capital for MIDD is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.51. Additionally, MIDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] managed to generate an average of $22,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The Middleby Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MIDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Middleby Corporation go to 28.20%.

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,492 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,151,976, which is approximately 1.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,479,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $883.69 million in MIDD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $842.54 million in MIDD stock with ownership of nearly -1.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Middleby Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ:MIDD] by around 6,017,907 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 4,750,831 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 47,486,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,255,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIDD stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,330 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,011 shares during the same period.