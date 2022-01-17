Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $66

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.57 during the day while it closed the day at $48.96. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Ray Vicks Joins Tenable Board of Directors.

Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has appointed Ray Vicks as an independent director to its board of directors, effective January 7, 2022.

“Ray has dedicated more than 40 years to providing senior management and the boards of directors of both public and private companies, non-profit organizations and government agencies with expert counsel in finance, SEC compliance, equity and debt structuring and more,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Ray is joining our board at a critical moment as we continue to differentiate our core capabilities and pursue the next phase of growth across some of the most exciting opportunities in cybersecurity, especially cloud security, risk analytics, OT and identity. We are thrilled to welcome him to Tenable and look forward to working with him.”.

Tenable Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TENB stock has declined by -3.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.92% and lost -11.09% year-on date.

The market cap for TENB stock reached $5.41 billion, with 106.87 million shares outstanding and 101.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 909.38K shares, TENB reached a trading volume of 854068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $66.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 61.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, TENB shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.06, while it was recorded at 51.07 for the last single week of trading, and 45.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.38. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.71.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -20.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.72. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$31,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 44.10%.

There are presently around $4,349 million, or 84.40% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,178,787, which is approximately 18.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,098,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.49 million in TENB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $373.51 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 4.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 11,689,824 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 11,301,960 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 65,841,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,833,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,143,598 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,626,855 shares during the same period.