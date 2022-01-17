Stifel slashes price target on Photronics Inc. [PLAB] – find out why.

Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAB] gained 5.60% or 1.05 points to close at $19.79 with a heavy trading volume of 704471 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Photronics to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

It opened the trading session at $18.67, the shares rose to $19.80 and dropped to $18.6296, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLAB points out that the company has recorded 55.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 545.75K shares, PLAB reached to a volume of 704471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Photronics Inc. [PLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAB shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Photronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Photronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on PLAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Photronics Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 27.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for PLAB stock

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, PLAB shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.30, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Photronics Inc. [PLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.71 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. Photronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Photronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Photronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Photronics Inc. [PLAB]

There are presently around $1,082 million, or 92.80% of PLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,523,924, which is approximately -7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,669,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.41 million in PLAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.75 million in PLAB stock with ownership of nearly -2.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Photronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAB] by around 3,319,672 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,312,595 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 48,054,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,686,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAB stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,129 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 98,523 shares during the same period.