Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] Stock trading around $34.87 per share: What’s Next?

Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE: SNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.25%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Smith+Nephew launches Real Intelligence and CORI™ Surgical System; next generation handheld robotics platform in Canada.

– Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions, as well as its next generation handheld robotics platform – the CORI Surgical System – in Canada.

Real Intelligence will address clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment and outcomes measurement. Each solution in the Real Intelligence digital ecosystem informs the next phase of treatment, and over time will allow healthcare providers to use outcomes data to make more informed decisions in how they treat their patients. The CORI Surgical System will stand at the center of the Real Intelligence brand and is now available for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty.

Over the last 12 months, SNN stock dropped by -18.77%. The one-year Smith & Nephew plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.08. The average equity rating for SNN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.36 billion, with 438.03 million shares outstanding and 437.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 635.99K shares, SNN stock reached a trading volume of 734889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNN shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Smith & Nephew plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Smith & Nephew plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Nephew plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

SNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, SNN shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 35.45 for the last single week of trading, and 38.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smith & Nephew plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +64.71. Smith & Nephew plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Total Capital for SNN is now 7.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.90. Additionally, SNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] managed to generate an average of $19,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Smith & Nephew plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SNN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Nephew plc go to 4.60%.

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,328 million, or 8.90% of SNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNN stocks are: NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,677,222, which is approximately 20.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, holding 6,688,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.22 million in SNN stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $76.72 million in SNN stock with ownership of nearly -23.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Nephew plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE:SNN] by around 3,534,171 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 4,118,791 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 30,442,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,095,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,768 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,929 shares during the same period.