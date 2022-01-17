Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Seritage Growth Properties Appoints John Garilli as Interim CFO.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) (the “Company”), a national owner and developer of 170 retail, residential and mixed-use properties, today announced that John Garilli, an existing consultant to the Company and former CEO of New York REIT, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. He will assume this position on a full-time basis upon Amanda Lombard’s departure, effective January 14, 2022.

Andrea Olshan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seritage Growth Properties said, “We are pleased to have an executive of John’s caliber to step into the CFO role. John has been engaged with Seritage as a consultant for some time and is intimately familiar with our business. He is a seasoned executive who brings extensive REIT leadership experience, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his deep financial and industry expertise.”.

A sum of 708862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 359.19K shares. Seritage Growth Properties shares reached a high of $12.03 and dropped to a low of $11.52 until finishing in the latest session at $11.97.

Guru’s Opinion on Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seritage Growth Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seritage Growth Properties is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

SRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, SRG shares dropped by -10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seritage Growth Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.42 and a Gross Margin at -9.91. Seritage Growth Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for SRG is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.55. Additionally, SRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] managed to generate an average of -$771,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $306 million, or 62.40% of SRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRG stocks are: DALAL STREET, LLC with ownership of 4,733,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,585,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.89 million in SRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.12 million in SRG stock with ownership of nearly 7.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seritage Growth Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG] by around 843,466 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,423,355 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,292,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,559,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,838 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 658,542 shares during the same period.