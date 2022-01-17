Seaport Research Partners lifts TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.00%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors TPI Composites, Inc. – TPIC.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TPIC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TPI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, TPIC stock dropped by -78.81%. The one-year TPI Composites Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.61. The average equity rating for TPIC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $491.24 million, with 37.05 million shares outstanding and 35.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TPIC stock reached a trading volume of 690695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $25, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TPIC stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TPIC shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

TPIC Stock Performance Analysis:

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, TPIC shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 36.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TPI Composites Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.77 and a Gross Margin at +3.78. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.42. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TPIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPI Composites Inc. go to 20.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $419 million, or 99.70% of TPIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,645,185, which is approximately -0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,470,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.54 million in TPIC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.6 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 4,782,657 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 4,311,828 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 22,730,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,825,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 891,876 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 942,610 shares during the same period.