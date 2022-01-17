Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell -8.27% so far this year. What now?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.57%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that OpenBet Appoints DAZN and American Gaming Association Execs To Reimagine Sports Betting Entertainment.

Florian Diederichsen and Jessica Feil join leading sports betting provider ahead of exciting period of change for company.

OpenBet, the world leader in sports betting entertainment and the sports betting business of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS), has appointed two highly-experienced executives to its senior management team in a move that reinforces the quality of opportunity and exciting future that lies ahead for the company.

Over the last 12 months, SGMS stock rose by 37.26%. The one-year Scientific Games Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.35. The average equity rating for SGMS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.94 billion, with 96.00 million shares outstanding and 90.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 882.22K shares, SGMS stock reached a trading volume of 708272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $82.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

SGMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.78, while it was recorded at 62.44 for the last single week of trading, and 68.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scientific Games Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.84. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.89.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.60. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$63,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,482 million, or 95.40% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,471,719, which is approximately 18.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,296,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.9 million in SGMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $559.66 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 10.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 12,226,360 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 7,012,483 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 70,187,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,426,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,598,064 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,595,554 shares during the same period.