Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] moved up 4.42: Why It’s Important

Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: RVMD] gained 4.42% or 1.11 points to close at $26.21 with a heavy trading volume of 693403 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Revolution Medicines Reports Progress Across Pipeline of Targeted Therapeutics for RAS-Addicted Cancers in Presentation at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

RAS(ON) Inhibitor Pipeline Expands with Advancement of Two New Drug Candidates; Development-Stage Portfolio Covers RAS Drivers of Majority of RAS-Addicted Cancers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

First Patient Dosed in Global Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Combination of RMC-4630 and Lumakras™ (sotorasib) in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

It opened the trading session at $24.51, the shares rose to $26.28 and dropped to $24.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RVMD points out that the company has recorded -10.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 463.48K shares, RVMD reached to a volume of 693403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $49 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RVMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

Trading performance analysis for RVMD stock

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.25. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 24.79 for the last single week of trading, and 30.32 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.54. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.63.

Return on Total Capital for RVMD is now -33.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.89. Additionally, RVMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] managed to generate an average of -$865,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Revolution Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]

There are presently around $1,885 million, or 99.40% of RVMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,797,884, which is approximately -18.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,240,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.56 million in RVMD stocks shares; and TRV GP III, LLC, currently with $144.78 million in RVMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolution Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:RVMD] by around 6,817,038 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,100,542 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 60,009,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,926,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVMD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,131 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 766,399 shares during the same period.