Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] Stock trading around $45.25 per share: What’s Next?

Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ: RCII] slipped around -0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.25 at the close of the session, down -1.31%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Greeneville, TN.

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Joseph Gibbons, a lifelong native of Greene county, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Greeneville an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1511 East Andrew Johnson Highway. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Greeneville community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

Rent-A-Center Inc. stock is now -5.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCII Stock saw the intraday high of $45.805 and lowest of $44.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.76, which means current price is +3.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 830.95K shares, RCII reached a trading volume of 728161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCII shares is $70.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCII stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rent-A-Center Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent-A-Center Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCII in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72.

How has RCII stock performed recently?

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, RCII shares dropped by -5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.11, while it was recorded at 45.57 for the last single week of trading, and 55.18 for the last 200 days.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.73 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for RCII is now 26.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.37. Additionally, RCII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] managed to generate an average of $14,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.

Earnings analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rent-A-Center Inc. go to 34.30%.

Insider trade positions for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]

There are presently around $2,284 million, or 78.40% of RCII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,739,236, which is approximately -0.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,138,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.03 million in RCII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $162.09 million in RCII stock with ownership of nearly 52.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ:RCII] by around 3,746,912 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 4,877,894 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 41,856,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,481,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCII stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,566,235 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 920,557 shares during the same period.