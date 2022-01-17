RBC Capital Mkts lifts Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XENE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.79%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences Achieves $15.0 Million Regulatory Milestone.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its collaboration to develop treatments for epilepsy with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) achieved a regulatory milestone, which has triggered an aggregate payment of $15.0 million to Xenon. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Neurocrine’s protocol amendment that expands the study population to include subjects aged between 2 and 11 years in the ongoing Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of NBI-921352 in pediatric patients with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE).

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The shared goal of our collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences is to develop and deliver new epilepsy treatments that improve the lives of patients. The work to date within this valued partnership has culminated in two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials with NBI-921352. With the acceptance of this protocol amendment, children over the age of two can now be included in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NBI-921352 as a treatment of SCN8A-DEE.”.

Over the last 12 months, XENE stock rose by 99.00%. The one-year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.49. The average equity rating for XENE stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.50 billion, with 51.59 million shares outstanding and 44.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 548.41K shares, XENE stock reached a trading volume of 672670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XENE shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XENE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on XENE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for XENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

XENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, XENE shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.46, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.65.

Return on Total Capital for XENE is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, XENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] managed to generate an average of -$223,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XENE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,091 million, or 70.50% of XENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XENE stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,056,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.69 million in XENE stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $64.62 million in XENE stock with ownership of nearly 20.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XENE] by around 4,840,841 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,284,764 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,003,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,128,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XENE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,319 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,992,181 shares during the same period.