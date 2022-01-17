Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] Stock trading around $0.81 per share: What’s Next?

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ: IPDN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.79%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Our PDN Network continues to show stability with its third consecutive strong quarter of fiscal 2021. We believe that there is still room for additional corporate and political awareness in terms of greater investment in diversity recruitment and inclusion initiatives, and in turn society as a whole, which continue to benefit the Company. We remain committed to strengthening the financial position of the Company through investing in our operating segments to drive organic growth, synergetic acquisitions, as evident by acquisition of RemoteMore USA, and timely equity transactions, as evident by the multiple common stock transactions the Company entered into in the quarter.” said Adam He, CEO of Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, IPDN stock dropped by -65.20%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.89 million, with 15.12 million shares outstanding and 7.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.03K shares, IPDN stock reached a trading volume of 680057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Professional Diversity Network Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

IPDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, IPDN shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0681, while it was recorded at 0.7977 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4067 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Professional Diversity Network Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.62 and a Gross Margin at +75.92. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.30.

Return on Total Capital for IPDN is now -103.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.26. Additionally, IPDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] managed to generate an average of -$106,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of IPDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,328, which is approximately 6.068% of the company’s market cap and around 32.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 57,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in IPDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19000.0 in IPDN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Professional Diversity Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ:IPDN] by around 31,083 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 67,521 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 111,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPDN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,137 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,104 shares during the same period.