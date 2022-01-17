Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $33

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] closed the trading session at $22.06 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.55, while the highest price level was $24.11. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Jeff Sherman Joins Privia Health as Chief Financial Officer.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced that Jeffrey S. Sherman will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Sherman will report to Privia Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Morris, and will be responsible for finance and accounting, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, investor relations, and SEC reporting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Privia Health’s vision is to build a next generation, national care delivery organization, and we are very pleased to have Jeff add to the depth and breadth of our leadership team as we continue to expand in multiple new and existing geographies,” said Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris. “We expect Jeff’s deep financial, healthcare and payer services experience with public companies to be a valuable asset for Privia Health during this time of tremendous growth and momentum for our organization. His demonstrated financial expertise and attention to operational detail will support our mission to build scaled provider networks nationwide and create long-term value for our shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.73 percent and weekly performance of -2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 662.57K shares, PRVA reached to a volume of 683959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $41.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Privia Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PRVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

PRVA stock trade performance evaluation

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, PRVA shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.43% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.60, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.11 and a Gross Margin at +9.88. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for PRVA is now 15.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.94. Additionally, PRVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] managed to generate an average of $55,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Privia Health Group Inc. go to -9.38%.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,238 million, or 68.50% of PRVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 30,514,489, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,126,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.04 million in PRVA stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $41.13 million in PRVA stock with ownership of nearly 65.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Privia Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVA] by around 6,768,463 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 7,414,819 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 41,948,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,131,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,353,235 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,111,490 shares during the same period.