Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] is -2.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $17.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SIPWELL IN BELGIUM.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that it has acquired Sip-Well NV, the leading distributor of water solutions in Belgium (“SipWell”).

SipWell is uniquely positioned as the premium Belgium water solutions brand and offers highly functional and attractive cooler models as well as a unique bottle design to more than 20,000 customers. The acquisition further strengthens Primo’s presence in Western and Central Europe, and SipWell is well positioned for strong future growth driven by increased water consumption through healthier lifestyles, improved environmental awareness and the high-growth residential channel. Customers will continue to receive products and services from the vertically integrated distribution and production operations of SipWell, while benefiting from being part of Primo’s global organization which shares a commitment to high-quality service and a growing platform of products and services.

Primo Water Corporation represents 160.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 billion with the latest information. PRMW stock price has been found in the range of $16.82 to $17.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 722.06K shares, PRMW reached a trading volume of 690859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $21.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Primo Water Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for PRMW stock

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, PRMW shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.75, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.99 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +57.02. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.03.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.82. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of -$23,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 17.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]

There are presently around $2,475 million, or 74.30% of PRMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,075,159, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 9,821,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.42 million in PRMW stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $165.82 million in PRMW stock with ownership of nearly -2.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Primo Water Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Primo Water Corporation [NYSE:PRMW] by around 7,928,136 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 10,202,527 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 125,370,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,500,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRMW stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,643 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,365 shares during the same period.