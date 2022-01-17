PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] is 1.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PNM Resources Inc. [NYSE: PNM] gained 0.57% or 0.26 points to close at $46.19 with a heavy trading volume of 719373 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that AVANGRID and PNM Resources Merger Agreement Extended; Companies File Notice of Appeal With New Mexico Supreme Court.

Today, AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced it has entered into an amendment of the merger agreement with PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) extending the end date to April 20, 2023. The companies have also filed a Notice of Appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court of the December 2021 New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s (NMPRC) order that rejected a stipulated agreement for approval of the merger.

“We remain committed to the merger between AVANGRID and PNM Resources, two companies that share a passion for our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” said AVANGRID CEO, Dennis V. Arriola. “Uniting our resources would accelerate New Mexico’s clean energy future with a dedicated focus on reliability and resilience. We look forward to one day welcoming PNM into the AVANGRID family, where we would be steadfastly committed to providing economic, social and environmental value to the communities we serve, just as we do in communities across the country today.”.

It opened the trading session at $45.96, the shares rose to $46.235 and dropped to $45.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PNM points out that the company has recorded -5.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 887.06K shares, PNM reached to a volume of 719373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNM shares is $48.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PNM Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $50 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PNM Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNM Resources Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for PNM stock

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, PNM shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.91, while it was recorded at 45.97 for the last single week of trading, and 48.58 for the last 200 days.

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.80 and a Gross Margin at +38.36. PNM Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for PNM is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.69. Additionally, PNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] managed to generate an average of $101,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.PNM Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM Resources Inc. go to 5.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]

There are presently around $3,353 million, or 86.50% of PNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,005,789, which is approximately -2.394% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,578,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.25 million in PNM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $157.14 million in PNM stock with ownership of nearly 18.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PNM Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in PNM Resources Inc. [NYSE:PNM] by around 8,895,656 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 7,770,600 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 55,922,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,588,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,387 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,031 shares during the same period.