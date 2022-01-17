Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] fell -4.96% so far this year. What now?

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.135 during the day while it closed the day at $6.13. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Origin Materials Wins BIG Innovation Award for Disruptive Carbon Negative Materials Technology.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced it has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for its leadership in innovation, as part of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005521/en/.

Origin Materials Inc. stock has also loss -4.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORGN stock has declined by -1.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.45% and lost -4.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ORGN stock reached $847.47 million, with 136.75 million shares outstanding and 110.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ORGN reached a trading volume of 703641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Origin Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ORGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

ORGN stock trade performance evaluation

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, ORGN shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] managed to generate an average of -$62,576 per employee.Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 159.00 and a Current Ratio set at 159.00.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $237 million, or 28.40% of ORGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 9,405,089, which is approximately 62.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,035,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.74 million in ORGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.04 million in ORGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Origin Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGN] by around 20,261,489 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,733,210 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,636,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,630,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,888,714 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,882,120 shares during the same period.