Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Revenue clocked in at $38.60 million, down -11.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.20. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022.

In addition to the presentation, the management team will host virtual investor meetings. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 697342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.46%.

The market cap for OCUL stock reached $471.88 million, with 76.55 million shares outstanding and 76.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 697342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock. On November 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OCUL shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

How has OCUL stock performed recently?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, OCUL shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

There are presently around $275 million, or 59.50% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 6,480,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.84 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.83 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly -0.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 3,282,969 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,164,693 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 33,941,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,389,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,034,699 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,554 shares during the same period.